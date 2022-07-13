S. Korea expands booster shots as COVID-19 cases creep up

Baek, the commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said the government will focus on expanding booster shots and securing larger supplies of antiviral pills to suppress hospitalizations and deaths. She said a return to stringent social distancing will be considered as a last resort, considering the weak economy, but pleaded for people to cancel unnecessary meetings and travel.

“The need to reduce the social and economic damage from social distancing is greater than ever, and we are also considering the economic situation, including inflation and high interest rates,” Baek said. “We also know that people are in a state of accumulated fatigue following lengthy periods of high-level distancing.”

Officials are also stepping up border controls, newly requiring all incoming travelers to undergo PCR laboratory tests on the day of their arrival and quarantine at home until the results come out.

While incoming travelers are currently required to submit negative results of either rapid antigen tests or PCR tests within 48 hours of departure, officials may change the rules to accept only PCR tests — seen as more accurate — if the virus situation worsens, KDCA official Lim Sook-young said.