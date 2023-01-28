X
Dark Mode Toggle

Rybakina takes 1st set vs Sabalenka in Australian Open final

National & World News
Updated 36 minutes ago
Elena Rybakina has taken the first set 6-4 over Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final at the Rod Laver Arena

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Elena Rybakina has taken the first set 6-4 over Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena.

Rybakina broke Sabalenka in the third game to put her ahead. The first three games were a serving clinic with both players combining for seven aces.

Sabalenka broke back in the eighth to even it at 4-4, but just as quickly Rybakina broke back and moved ahead 5-4. Sabalenka double-faulted to lose the game and then Rybakina took the final game to love.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. The Wimbledon champion beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Editors' Picks

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job8h ago

Credit: Assoc

Falcons hire Ryan Nielsen as defensive coordinator
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
13h ago

Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC

Former Georgia Bulldogs Mann, Gaines realizing dream on UGA basketball staff
17h ago

Credit: Brandon Sudge/For the AJC

Former Georgia Bulldogs Mann, Gaines realizing dream on UGA basketball staff
17h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech overwhelms Clemson behind Tonie Morgan
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ha Kwiyeon

Japan firm opens whale meat vending machines to push sales
3m ago
Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in new Jerusalem attack
26m ago
Shiffrin leads slalom in pursuit of 85th World Cup win
27m ago
Featured

Live Updates: Kemp, Dickens release statements in response to video
10h ago
US Updates | Reaction in Memphis, Washington, across the US
5h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top