Ryan Truex dominates Dover for 1st career NASCAR victory

“Most people didn't believe in me and I still did,” Truex said. “Just so thankful to be here. Just amazing. I was just waiting for something to happen. I was praying, please God, let me get to the end of this.”

Once he did, big brother was waiting for him. Martin Truex Jr. stuck his head in Ryan's window and offered congratulations before he parked it in victory lane.

“I was a wreck coming across the line,” Ryan Truex said. “It's been a long road. Honestly, I'm on cloud 9. The weight off my shoulders is unexplainable. To dominate in a car that good, oh my God, it's just amazing.”

Truex, who finished a season-worst 17th last Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, shares the No. 19 and has only one more scheduled Xfinity start this season.

Josh Berry, who starts Sunday in the Cup series for the injured Alex Bowman, finished second. Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill and John Hunter Nemechek complete the top five.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports