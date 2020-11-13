Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher

Turns out there was a simple explanation for the vote. It was a mix-up — one that didn’t affect the results in any way.

“I meant to hit Trea Turner and thought I had,” longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Rick Hummel said.

Fondly called “The Commish” by his peers, Hummel in 2006 won the Baseball Writers' Association of America's award for excellence that is presented during the Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies.

Hummel said he intended to click on Turner’s name on a drop-down list, but figures he accidentally clicked Tepera. Turner, the Washington shortstop, finished all alone in seventh place.

“I should have double-checked it,” Hummel said.

