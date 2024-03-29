Nation & World News

Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham takes step closer to promotion with 2-0 win over Mansfield

Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, took a step toward another promotion with a 2-0 victory over Mansfield
Wrexham's Paul Mullin scores their side's second goal from the penalty spot during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Wrexham's Paul Mullin scores their side's second goal from the penalty spot during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
19 minutes ago

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, took a step toward another promotion with a 2-0 victory over Mansfield on Friday.

Talismanic forward Paul Mullin scored both goals — finishing from a cross in the first half and converting a penalty in the 67th minute — before 12,494 fans at the Racecourse Ground stadium.

Wrexham remains third in League Two tied on points with Mansfield, which is second on goal difference. Stockport beat Forest Green 3-0 to move into first place, one point clear.

The top three teams at the end of the season are automatically promoted and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot. Wrexham has six games remaining.

Wrexham was adrift when Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney bought the little-known club for $2.5 million in 2021.

Last April, they clinched the National League title to get back into the English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — for the first time in 15 years.

The Hollywood stars have invested heavily in the club through loans — the club's financial reports this week show that they're owed more than $11 million.

Reynolds and McElhenney's adventures as soccer team owners have been chronicled in their show “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Wrexham's Paul Mullin scores their side's second goal from the penalty spot during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Wrexham's Paul Mullin scores the opening goal past Mansfield Town's goalkeeper Christy Pym, right, during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Wrexham's James McClean, top, and Mansfield Town's Will Swan challenge for the ball during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Wrexham's Paul Mullin celebrates scoring the opening during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Wrexham's Eoghan O'Connell, right, and Mansfield Town's Will Swan challenge for the ball during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Wrexham's Luke Bolton, centre, challenges for the ball with Mansfield Town's Stephen McLaughlin during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at the SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales, Friday, March 29, 2024. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

