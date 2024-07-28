Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham beats hometown Whitecaps 4-1 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Actor Ryan Reynolds watched Wrexham beat his hometown Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night at BC Place.

Wrexham, a third-tier English club co-owned by Reynolds and popularized by the “Welcome to Wrexham” series, made its first trip to Vancouver.

The match was played in the Whitecaps’ stadium and was officially a neutral-site international friendly, but many of the 34,738 fans were decked out in red and white Wrexham jerseys and scarves.