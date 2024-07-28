Nation & World News

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham beats hometown Whitecaps 4-1 in Vancouver

Actor Ryan Reynolds watched Wrexham beat his hometown Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night at BC Place
Wrexham co-owner, actor Ryan Reynolds, left, acknowledges the crowd while watching the team play an international friendly soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

18 minutes ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Actor Ryan Reynolds watched Wrexham beat his hometown Vancouver Whitecaps 4-1 on Saturday night at BC Place.

Wrexham, a third-tier English club co-owned by Reynolds and popularized by the “Welcome to Wrexham” series, made its first trip to Vancouver.

The match was played in the Whitecaps’ stadium and was officially a neutral-site international friendly, but many of the 34,738 fans were decked out in red and white Wrexham jerseys and scarves.

Sebastian Revan, James McClean, Elliot Lee and Jordan Davies scored for Wrexham. Giuseppe Bovalina replied for Vancouver.

Fresh off his whirlwind press tour for the movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which opened in theatres Friday, the Vancouver-born Reynolds took in the match from a box along with his Wrexham co-chair, Rob McElhenney.

The win was Wrexham’s first on its weeklong “2024 Wrex Coast Tour,” following a pair of draws against Premier League sides Bournemouth and Chelsea in California.

