Ryan Poles to remain Bears general manager and lead search for new head coach

Chicago (4-8) had never fired a coach during a season. But a six-game losing streak marked by questionable coaching decisions spurred the founding NFL franchise to change course. The Bears let Eberflus go Friday and replaced him on an interim basis with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

“When you look at the end of the game situations, just some of the detailing to finish in those moments,” Poles said. “We all know a lot of these games come down to those critical spots that we weren’t able to get over the hump.”

Warren and Poles spoke during a news conference that lasted just under 21 minutes, including about an eight-minute opening statement from Warren.

The tipping point with Eberflus came Thursday, with an excruciating 23-20 loss at Detroit. The Bears let the clock run down rather than call a timeout following a sack, resulting in incomplete pass from the Lions 41 as time expired when they could have run more than one play.

The Bears decided to make the change the next day — but not before Eberflus conducted his usual day-after-the-game availability with reporters via Zoom. He was informed a few hours later.

Warren said the Bears had not made the decision by the time Eberflus held his news conference.

“In retrospect, could we have done it better?” he said. “Absolutely, and I’ll be the first one to raise my hand, yes. But during his press conference and even a couple hours later, we had not reached a decision.”

