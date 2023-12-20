Ryan Gosling reimagines his 'Barbie' power ballad 'I'm Just Ken' for Christmas, shares new EP

NEW YORK (AP) — She's Barbie. He's just Ken. And now, it's Christmas.

On Wednesday, Ryan Gosling — the Ken to Margot Robbie's "Barbie" in the film — released the "I'm Just Ken" EP alongside collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. It features the original Grammy-nominated, '80s-style power ballad from the movie, also titled "I'm Just Ken," as well as three remixes: the stripped down "I'm Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)," the dance floor ready "I'm Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix)," and the festive "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)."

The later was released with an official music video, where Gosling, Wyatt and Ronson are seen working on the holiday remix of the song in a studio drenched in Christmas lights with an impressive live band, bantering with one another. At one point, a goofy Gosling puts on a pair of sunglasses to get into character, telling Ronson he's doing so because "the world can have Ken's voice but only Barbie can have his eyes."