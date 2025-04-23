Ryan Fleur is promoted to president of the Philadelphia Orchestra

Ryan Fleur was promoted Wednesday to president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts, leading an institution that he has worked for since 2012.

Fleur had been interim president since January, when Matias Tarnopolsky left to head the New York Philharmonic. Fleur said he will concentrate on trying to fill seats for the roughly 20% of capacity that is not being regularly sold.

“I also want to aggressively make our venues available to both community groups and education groups that might not otherwise realize that these spaces are open to them,” he said. “I want every Philadelphia school student, K (kindergarten) through 12 to walk through our doors at least three times in their formative years, whether it’s coming to a Philadelphia Orchestra open rehearsal or a school concert or to our jazz for freedom program, which connects the history of jazz with the civil rights movement. ”