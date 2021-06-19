Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31-year-old shot put record

“There were so many times that I was throwing a six-pound shot out behind the middle school, throwing by myself, and let it go and be like, ‘Oh, new world record!’” Crouser said. “I knew it’s been a possibility or potential to do it since 2017."

Virtually everyone in this tightly knit group of throwers knew the record of 75-10 1/4 (23.12) held by Randy Barnes since May 20, 1990, was in jeopardy. Earlier this year, Crouser topped Barnes’ indoor record. Earlier on Friday, during qualifying, Crouser heaved 75-2 1/2 (22.92) to set the American Olympic trials record.

Even before the fourth of his six tries on a mild, sunshiny evening at Hayward Field had plunked into the dirt, Crouser was lifting his arms to celebrate. When it landed, far beyond where any other mark had been made, a collective gasp came from the quarter-filled stands.

About a half-minute passed while officials checked the distance. When the mark came up on the board, confirming that he had broken one of the longest-standing records in the book, he was mobbed by his competitors over near the circle.

“Finally timed that one up,” Crouser said. “I think I was celebrating on that one almost before it left my hand.”

Among those congratulating him were world champion Joe Kovacs, who finished second, and Payton Otterdahl, who earned the third spot.

“There are three or four guys capable of doing that,” Kovacs said. “In Tokyo, there are going to be some fireworks. Every year, we’re talking about the records being broken and I think there’s more to come.”

Several minutes later, Crouser was proudly posing down on the field. The picture: Him standing next to the scoreboard with both thumbs raised and the words “World Record” highlighted in green on the board next to his new record.

Crouser, who was second to Kovacs at world championships in Doha in 2019, didn't miss a day of training in 2020, even with the coronavirus pandemic shutting things down across the globe. He built a homemade shot-put ring that he constructed out of two sheets of plywood and screws from Home Depot.

The opening day of trials also featured strong first-round performances from world 800-meter champion Donavan Brazier and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who chose orange as the hair color of the day and turned in the fastest 100-meter time (10.84 seconds). High jumper Vashti Cunningham — the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham — easily qualified for the final and discus thrower Valarie Allman set a meet record with her throw of 229- 8 (70.01) in qualifying.

In the night's only other final, Woody Kincaid sprinted the final stretch to hold off Grant Fisher and win the 10,000 meters. Both run for the Bowerman Track Club. Kincaid finished in 27:53.62. Joe Klecker was third.

All received second billing to Crouser.

He's hard to miss at a track meet. The 320-pounder takes down about 5,000 calories a day to keep weight on his 6-7 frame. His diet consists of two big breakfast burritos in the morning, a pound of ground beef for lunch and three of the four portions from a meal delivery service at night.

So, what does a newly minted world-record holder do for dinner?

“I've got to get through media and get through drug testing then see what’s open,” Crouser said. “I’ll probably go for a big, old double-double hamburger somewhere.”

Ryan Crouser competes during the finals of men's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Ryan Crouser competes during the finals of men's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Ryan Crouser poses after setting a world record during the finals of men's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Ryan Crouser celebrates after setting a world record during the finals of men's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Woody Kincaid celebrates after winning the men's 10000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Credit: Chris Carlson Credit: Chris Carlson

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis