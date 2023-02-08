X
Dark Mode Toggle

Rwandan driver fined after guilty plea for reporter's death

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
A driver whose car hit and killed a Rwandan investigative journalist has pled guilty and been fined by the court

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A driver whose car hit and killed a Rwandan investigative journalist has pled guilty and has been fined by a court.

Moise Emmanuel Bagirishya was fined $920 for involuntary manslaughter, three weeks after the crash which killed John William Ntwali.

Ntwali was riding as a passenger on a motorbike when the accident happened on Jan. 18.

He was investigating and exposing human rights violations in Rwanda and activists had called for investigations into his death.

The motorist who pleaded guilty will also pay $500 for injuries to the motorcyclist who was carrying Ntwali.

The prosecution during the trial had asked the court to jail the motorist for two years and fine him $1,800 after he pleaded guilty and asked for forgiveness.

The law in Rwanda allows 30 days to appeal but Ntwali’s family has told local media they will not file an appeal.

Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into Ntwali’s death, saying the official explanation lacked sufficient evidence.

“Rwandan authorities have failed to provide a police report, the exact location of the alleged accident, any photo or video evidence or detailed information on the others involved in the accident,” the statement said.

Ntwali had previously expressed fears for his life and told the Human Rights Watch rights organization that he had received phone threats and strangers had visited his house. Ntwali had been described as Rwanda’s last independent journalist and lauded for his brave reporting on human rights violations.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Woman investigated for bringing gun to vote as Black voters gave out water2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Jolt: Mayor of proposed ‘Buckhead City’ would make $225,000 per year
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Lawmaker renews Buckhead cityhood push
1h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
3h ago

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

SweetWater 420 Fest will be at the brewery itself this year instead of Centennial Olympic...
3h ago

Credit: TNS

UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
9m ago
Brazil squeezes illegal miners out of Yanomami territory
13m ago
Live Updates | Turkey, Syria quake is deadliest since 2015
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
10h ago
Harris to press Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message with Atlanta stop
10h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top