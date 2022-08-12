BreakingNews
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Ruud routed hometown favorite Auger-Aliassime in Montreal

Casper Ruud of Norway reacts during his match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime during quarterfinal play at the National Bank Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
58 minutes ago
Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals

MONTREAL (AP) — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals.

“It was one of those days where everything goes in one favor and luckily it was in my favor,” Ruud said after reaching his third Masters 1000 semifinal of the season.

The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, made 21 unforced errors to just eight for Ruud.

”(My) first two matches were good, some positive things,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I never thought it would be ending like this today.”

Ruud will face eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

In the night session, American Tommy Paul faced Britain’s Daniel Evans and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta met British qualifier Jack Draper.

