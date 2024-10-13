Nation & World News

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon in 2:09:56 to break the world record by nearly two minutes
Runners cross the LaSalle Street bridge during the Chicago Marathon Sunday Oct. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez//Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Runners cross the LaSalle Street bridge during the Chicago Marathon Sunday Oct. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez//Chicago Tribune via AP)
39 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, winning in 2:09:56.

The 30-year-old broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia finished second in 2:17:32.

Chepngetich became the first woman to break 2:10 in the marathon. She also won the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up last year.

John Korir of Kenya won the men’s race in 2:02:44, besting Huseydin Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia, who finished in 2:04:39. Korir and Chepngetich ran in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who broke the world record by 34 seconds, finishing in 2:00:35, at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Four months later, police said the 24-year-old Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, died in a car accident after hitting a tree near a training area in Kaptagat, Kenya.

Organizers held a moment of silence for Kiptum before the race and offered the nearly 50,000 runners a memorial sticker to add to their bibs. The 26.2-mile race started and ended in Grant Park.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Runners cross the LaSalle Street bridge during the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Runners head north on Columbus Avenue in Grant Park to start the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Tess Crowley/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

IOC sets January date for seven presidential candidates to woo Olympic voters
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Billie Jean King named grand marshal for the 136th Rose Parade on Jan. 1
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US ski star Shiffrin to skip downhills in upcoming season as she nears milestone of 100...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

North Korea says front-line units ready to strike South Korea if more drones appear6m ago
US will send an air defense battery and American troops to Israel to bolster defenses...15m ago
‘Game of Thrones’ dragon-forged Iron Throne fetches nearly $1.5 million at auction16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Illustration by ArLuther Lee

Without MARTA, suburban transit referendums aim to defy history
After Apalachee, Republican lawmakers split on gun safety rules
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia