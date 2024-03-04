Nation & World News

Russia's top court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from presidential race

Russia’s Supreme Court has upheld a ruling barring liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the upcoming presidential election
FILE - Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal Russian politician who had tried to run in next month's presidential election gestures while speaking at a meeting of the Russia's Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Russia's Supreme Court upheld a ruling Monday, March 4, 2024, barring anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the country's upcoming presidential elections. In a statement on social media, Nadezhdin, a local legislator from a town near Moscow, said he would continue to appeal his case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal Russian politician who had tried to run in next month's presidential election gestures while speaking at a meeting of the Russia's Central Election Commission in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Russia's Supreme Court upheld a ruling Monday, March 4, 2024, barring anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the country's upcoming presidential elections. In a statement on social media, Nadezhdin, a local legislator from a town near Moscow, said he would continue to appeal his case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Russia's Supreme Court upheld Monday a ruling barring liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the upcoming presidential election.

Nadezhdin, a city council member in the town of Dolgoprudny near Moscow, was nominated by the Civic Initiative party to run in an election President Vladimir Putin is all but set to win. He has been vocal against the war in Ukraine, garnering support among opposition-minded Russians.

In a statement on social media, Nadezhdin said he would continue to appeal his case. “We’re now writing a complaint to the presidium of the Supreme Court. From there we’re only one step away from the Constitutional Court,” he wrote. “For now, we are guided by Russian law.”

Nadezhdin's backer, the Civic Initiative party, doesn’t have representatives in the parliament. Russian election law requires such candidates to attain at least 100,000 signatures to qualify to run for the presidency. Nadezhdin secured 105,000 signatures after his call for a halt to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine became a key part of his campaign.

However, on Feb. 21, Russia’s Central Election Commission declared more than 9,000 of the signatures submitted by Nadezhdin’s campaign invalid — enough to disqualify him from the race. In Russia, potential candidates can have no more than 5% of their submitted signatures invalidated.

So far, four candidates have been approved to contest in the March 15-17 election, including Putin. The other three are nominated by Kremlin-friendly parties represented in parliament and viewed by many as token contenders.

FILE - Boris Nadezhdin, a liberal Russian politician who is seeking to run in the March 17 presidential election, right, enters the Russia's Supreme Court for a hearing which is considering his complaint against the signature collection procedure, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Russia's Supreme Court upheld a ruling Monday, March 4, 2024, barring anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the country's upcoming presidential elections. In a statement on social media, Nadezhdin, a local legislator from a town near Moscow, said he would continue to appeal his case. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

A lover of music, Rep. Hank Johnson’s newest mission is protecting hip-hop2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Many changes to Georgia election laws advanced by GOP lawmakers
4h ago

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin via TNS

PG A.M.: Progressives organize Georgia primary protest vote against Biden
2h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

AJC On Campus: Bills would tweak HOPE Scholarship, college savings plan cap
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Stella McCartney's show at Paris Fashion Week says sustainability doesn't sacrifice...
4m ago
Hard-liners dominate Iran parliamentary vote that saw a record-low turnout and boycott...
7m ago
JetBlue, Spirit ending $3.8B deal to combine after court ruling blocked their merger
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets
23h ago