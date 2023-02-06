X
Dark Mode Toggle

Russia's revenue falls sharply in January from year earlier

National & World News
1 hour ago
Russia’s finance ministry says budget revenue in January was 35% lower compared with the same month in 2022

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's finance ministry said Monday that budget revenue in January was 35% lower compared with the same month in 2022, the last month before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

The ministry also said the budget deficit for January was 1.77 trillion rubles ($23.9 billion), about 60% of the shortfall that had been planned for the entire year.

Oil and gas revenue, the backbone of Russia's economy, was down 46% compared with January 2022.

Western countries have declared a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian crude oil as well as ceilings on refined oil products like diesel fuel and gasoline.

Russia has said it won’t sell oil to countries observing the limit, but the cap and falling demand from a slowing global economy has meant customers in China, India and elsewhere can buy Russian oil at steep discounts, cutting into the Kremlin’s revenue.

The country also has been hit with an array of Western sanctions since the start of the Ukraine conflict and many Western companies have stopped doing business in Russia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers3h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others
6h ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
5h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
13h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves are truckin’ down to North Port
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Powell

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges
5m ago
French lawmakers debate Macron's controversial pension bill
6m ago
Funeral home finds woman breathing hours after declared dead
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Khalil Hamra

What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
2h ago
Photos: Scenes from Atlanta police training center Feb. 6, 2023
2h ago
Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top