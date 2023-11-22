Russia's parliament approves budget with a record amount devoted to defense spending

Russia's parliament approved a federal budget Wednesday that increases spending by around 25% in 2024-2026 and devotes a record amount to defense.

The budget was passed unanimously by the Federation Council — the upper chamber of the Russian parliament — and will be sent to President Vladimir Putin to sign it into law.

The budget for 2024-2026 was developed specifically to fund the Russian military and to mitigate the impact of "17,500 sanctions" on Russia, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said after the lower chamber approved it on Nov. 17.