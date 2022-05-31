ajc logo
X

Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

FILE Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Navalny says that he is facing new accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new criminal investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs” and trying to stage rallies. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Navalny says that he is facing new accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new criminal investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs” and trying to stage rallies. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev, File)

National & World News
Updated 30 minutes ago
Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is facing new accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.

Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs" and trying to stage unsanctioned rallies.

He added that the charges could keep him in prison for another 15 years if he's convicted.

Navalny, the most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, and handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on fraud and contempt of court charges he rejected as politically motivated, a move that signaled an attempt by the authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

The new sentence followed a year-long Kremlin crackdown on Navalny’s supporters, other opposition activists and independent journalists in which authorities appear eager to stifle all dissent.

Navalny’s close associates have faced criminal charges and left the country, and his group’s political infrastructure — an anti-corruption foundation and a nationwide network of regional offices — has been destroyed after being labeled an extremist organization.

Editors' Picks
The mainstreaming of gay businesses5h ago
Fatal DeKalb gas station shooting caps violent Memorial Day weekend in metro area
39m ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
7h ago
Atlanta’s assistant police chief to head department amid national search
1h ago
Atlanta’s assistant police chief to head department amid national search
1h ago
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend
1h ago
The Latest
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
9m ago
EXPLAINER: A look at Bill Cosby's sexual assault civil trial
9m ago
Zverev stops Alcaraz, reaches 2nd Paris semifinal in a row
12m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top