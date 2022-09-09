BreakingNews
Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
ajc logo
X

Russians begin voting in regional elections

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Russians have started voting in the country’s first election since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians on Friday began voting in the country’s first election since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Voters are casting ballots to elect more than 31,000 officials, legislators and local council members across the country's 82 regions.

Many opposition politicians have been barred from running in the three-day vote that takes place both at polling stations and online.

Previous use of online voting in last year's parliamentary election has drawn allegations of vote fraud from the Kremlin's political foes. Opposition members also were critical of the voting being extended to three days instead of one day in the past, arguing that the new rules make it more challenging to monitor the election.

While some prominent Russian opposition politicians have been jailed or barred from running in the vote, over a 100 independent candidates are running for municipal councils in Moscow.

Municipal councils, the lowest level of local governance with little real powers, have become important battlegrounds for opposition politicians cut off from competing in national races.

Editors' Picks
September 9, 2022 Cobb County: Cobb County law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said. two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. “My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference early Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody28m ago
The front door and multiple front windows were busted out of their frames at a home on Hampton Glen Court, where an investigation continued Friday. Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff the night before after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Suspects accused in Cobb deputies’ fatal shootings identified
1h ago
Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees (left) talks with cornerback Casey Hayward during training camp. Pees will direct a massive change of personnel in his second year with the Falcons. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Dean Pees going with bigger linebackers in defensive overhaul
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
2h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
2h ago
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, high fives hitting coach Kevin Seitzer (34) after hitting a solo home run against Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Credit: Tony Avelar

Daily update: Chase for the NL East, playoff race
7h ago
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks during a groundbreaking for a new Intel computer chip facility in New Albany, Ohio, Friday, Sep. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio
6m ago
King Charles III, in first address, vows `lifelong service'
13m ago
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
15m ago
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
2h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top