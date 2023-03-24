X

Russians, American delayed in space to return in September

National & World News
Updated 11 hours ago
Russia's space agency says two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were supposed to leave the International Space Station this month will be brought back to Earth in late September

MOSCOW (AP) — Two cosmonauts and an astronaut who were supposed to leave the International Space Station this month will be brought back to Earth in late September, doubling their time aboard the orbiting laboratory to more than a year, Russia's space agency announced Friday.

The return of Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and NASA's Frank Rubio was delayed after the Soyuz capsule they planned to ride in developed a coolant leak while docked to the space station.

An empty Soyuz was sent to the station in late February to serve as a rescue capsule. The three-person replacement crew that was originally scheduled to be aboard that capsule is now set to head for the space station on Sept. 15, the Roscosmos space agency said.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio are to return on Sept. 27; they launched into space on Sept. 21, 2022.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Damon Stoudamire not retaining any assistant coaches8h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
12h ago

Credit: Midtown High School Facebook

Students at Atlanta’s Midtown High protest redistricting plans
10h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

UPDATED: Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How Braves pitcher Charlie Morton overcame anxiety, self-doubt to find peace
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand tells China its concern on lethal aid to Russia
39m ago
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South
1h ago
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top