BreakingNews
Georgia Decides: Find information about candidates for Georgia Election 2022
ajc logo
X

Russian warplane crashes in Sea of Azov port

National & World News
Updated 4 minutes ago
The Russian military says one of its warplanes crashed in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after experiencing engine failure

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday in a residential area in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure on Monday, the military said.

A Su-34 bomber came down after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It said that both crewmembers bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

Regional Gov. Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Local authorities said that the massive blaze engulfed several floors of an apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected. They had no immediate information about casualties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves’ surprising - though not shocking - loss1h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

OPINION: The debate Herschel Walker needed
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Kemp plans to sharpen anti-gang penalties, limit no-cash bail
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Newfound respect for Georgia Tech, favored against Virginia
3h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: What to watch in the Kemp-Abrams debate tonight
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
3m ago
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
16m ago
1st day of early voting in Georgia as Kemp, Abrams to debate
16m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top