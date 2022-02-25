'No war': Russian athletes Rublev, Ovechkin call for peace

Ovechkin has been a vocal supporter of Russia President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, Ovechkin launched the "Putin team" he said was not related to the election the following year but rather a show of support for his country. Asked Friday about his relationship with Putin, the NHL star said: "He's my president, but I'm not in politics. I'm an athlete."he

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev spoke Thursday at the Mexico Open about waking up to news that his country had invaded Ukraine.

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” said Medvedev, who will become the No. 1 men's player when rankings are announced next week.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world,” Medvedev continued. "We play in so many different countries. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.”

Rublev will face Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely for the first time in the Dubai final on Saturday.

Vesely, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, followed with another top-20 win when he outlasted Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) in more than three hours.

"I'm having a dream run here,” Vesely said.

Caption Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely celebrates after he beats Canada's Denis Shapovalov during a semifinal match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi