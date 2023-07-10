Russian teen Mirra Andreeva shows her inexperience at Wimbledon as Madison Keys advances

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHRIS LEHOURITES – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
X
Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva showed her inexperience after a week of showing her maturity at her first Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — After a week of showing her maturity at her first Wimbledon, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva showed her inexperience on Monday.

The Russian qualifier, who had won all six of her matches on grass to reach the fourth round at the All England Club, let a big lead over 25th-seeded Madison Keys slip away in a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss on No. 2 Court.

Andreeva took the first set and led 3-0 in the second — winning nine of 10 games in one stretch — before Keys turned things around. Frustrated at one point, Andreeva threw her racket and received a warning from Swedish chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell.

In the final game, Andreeva slipped while going for a ball and the racket again went flying out of her hand.

Engzell docked the Russian a point for a second thrown racket, giving Keys a match point. Andreeva argued the call, pleading her case.

“I didn’t throw the racket. I fell," Andreeva told Engzell. "I slid and then I fell.”

The call stood, however, and Keys then finished off the match to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.

“Coming out here, you know that she’s a really great player. But you don’t want to be the player that loses to her for her to get to her first quarter,” Keys said on court. “I’ve fallen short a few times and it’s great to be back in the quarterfinals here at Wimbledon.”

Keys has reached the semifinals at the other three Grand Slam tournaments, including a run to the final at the U.S. Open in 2017, but her only other quarterfinal appearance at the All England Club ended at that stage.

Andreeva, the latest teen sensation in tennis, was the youngest player in the Wimbledon draw. She was bidding to become the youngest player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals since Anna Kournikova in 1997.

Keys will next play either second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or No. 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova. Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year and has a 15-1 record in major tournaments in 2023.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina also reached the quarterfinals. She advanced when Beatriz Haddad Maia retired from their match with a hip injury with Rybakina leading 4-1.

Also Monday, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will resume his fourth-round match against Hubert Hurkacz on Centre Court. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will then face 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur before top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays 2021 finalist Matteo Berrettini.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Boon or bust? Georgia Republicans clash over EVs 2h ago

UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Gwinnett DA investigator turns himself in
11m ago

Credit: HANDOUT

EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Dupri, Drake create doc about Atlanta strip club Magic City
3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
3h ago

Credit: Larkin House

OPINION: Cobb teacher facing firing shows culture war siege of classrooms
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

From frosts to drenching rain, Georgia farmers battle extreme weather
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP...
5m ago
Israeli troops kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank violence persists
10m ago
Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by US, Russian and...
19m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
44m ago
Fried throws 35 pitches in rehab start for Gwinnett
19h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top