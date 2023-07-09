Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHRIS LEHOURITES – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X
Mirra Andreeva didn't go far when she needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — When 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament, she didn't have go far.

Sure, her parents and coaches have played huge roles in helping her become the latest teen sensation in tennis. But Andreeva knows herself better than anyone else does, so the conversation after this year's French Open stayed internal.

“Honestly, after Paris I just had quite a long talk with myself, just me and myself, and that’s it. I talked to myself. I just talked,” Andreeva said. “I don’t know, just in my head I realized some things. I took some decisions that I think are now important for me.”

In her second major tournament, Andreeva has already done one better, advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon following a 6-2, 7-5 victory over 22nd-seeded Anastasia Potapova on No. 3 Court.

“I did a good job because now everything is working so far,” said the Russian teen who trains in France. “Yes, I just talked with myself, and I decided everything what I have to do next. So far it’s working.”

Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019. She will next face will No. 25 Madison Keys for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Pretty heavy stuff for a teenager who is being touted as a potential superstar on the tennis circuit.

“Actually, I think I’m just a normal teenager, like normal girl. I do, I think, everything that the girls my age do. I love to watch some series. I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that’s it," Andreeva said, smiling at that last part. “Sometimes it depends on my mood, but sometimes I prefer to be alone, just with myself, yes.”

For such a young player, her maturity came through on court. After winning the first set on Sunday, she found herself trailing 4-1 in the second. Keeping her cool, she was able to regroup and take back control.

“Today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly, I couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point," Andreeva said in an on-court interview. "I really couldn’t show any emotions.”

They came out after, though, when she sat in her chair and pulled her purple Wimbledon towel up over her face for a few seconds to regain her composure.

The pressure at the oldest Grand Slam tournament will only intensify. After six straight victories in her only six times playing on grass — three in qualifying and three in the main draw — Andreeva is now looking to emulate 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and become only the second qualifier in history to win a major tournament.

“Of course, in 2021 she did amazing job. Everyone was impressed,” Andreeva said of Raducanu, a British player who is missing Wimbledon this year because of injuries. “But me, I just try to not think about it. I think it will disturb me, all these thoughts. I just try to play every match and don’t think how far I have gone already or which round I’m playing, against who I’m playing.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Braves clinch 11th straight series and are first in majors to 60 wins13h ago

Gridlock Guy: Five years in, how effective has the Hands-Free Georgia Act been?
6h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge
23h ago

Credit: ABC/NBC/HBO

CNN digs into history of Black TV from multiple angles with ‘See It Loud’
3h ago

Credit: ABC/NBC/HBO

CNN digs into history of Black TV from multiple angles with ‘See It Loud’
3h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
The Latest

Credit: AP

‘Insidious 5’ topples 'Indiana Jones' before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches
16m ago
Gunmen have killed 24 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria's hard-hit north
36m ago
Andrey Rublev gets to the ball and sets up the win to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
57m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top