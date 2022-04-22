Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally

FINA previously banned Russia and Belarus from the world championships in Hungary in June but left it possible for them to enter other events. At the time, FINA said Russia planned to boycott all international events anyway, something Russia denied. That position has now been clarified.

“The bureau also confirmed its position that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials will not be invited to any FINA event through the end of 2022,” FINA said on Thursday. FINA's remit covers a range of aquatic sports including swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach indicated he backs disciplinary measures against athletes such as Rylov.

“The IOC president made it clear that the IOC supports sanctions against anybody in the Olympic community who is in support of the war, and continues to monitor the situation,” the IOC said on Friday in a statement on a meeting Bach held with Ukrainian sports officials.

The IOC has previously urged event organizers to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes and teams from their competitions, or, Bach said last month "in special circumstances to at least prohibit any identification of their nationality.”

There has been no word of any disciplinary investigations against the other Russian athletes from sports including figure skating, gymnastics and skiing who also appeared at the March 18 rally.

