ajc logo
X

Russian superyacht seized by US arrives in San Diego Bay

The super yacht Amadea passes San Diego as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea passes San Diego as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

National & World News
10 minutes ago
A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch has arrived in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.

The 348-foot-long (106-meter-long) Amadea flew an American flag as it sailed past the retired aircraft carrier USS Midway and under the Coronado Bridge.

“After a transpacific journey of over 5,000 miles (8,047 kilometers), the Amadea has safely docked in a port within the United States, and will remain in the custody of the U.S. government, pending its anticipated forfeiture and sale,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The FBI linked the Amadea to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, and the vessel became a target of Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. said Kerimov secretly bought the vessel last year through various shell companies.

The U.S. won a legal battle in Fiji to take the Cayman Islands-flagged superyacht earlier this month. The Amadea made a stop in Honolulu Harbor en route to the U.S. mainland.

“The successful seizure and transport of Amadea would not have been possible without extraordinary cooperation from our foreign partners in the global effort to enforce U.S. sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war in Ukraine,” the Justice Department said.

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea passes the USS Midway Museum as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

The super yacht Amadea passes the USS Midway Museum as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea passes the USS Midway Museum as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
People look on from the super yacht Amadea as it arrives to the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

People look on from the super yacht Amadea as it arrives to the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
People look on from the super yacht Amadea as it arrives to the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand on the deck of the super yacht Amadea as it is escorted by a Coast Guard vessel in the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

People stand on the deck of the super yacht Amadea as it is escorted by a Coast Guard vessel in the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
People stand on the deck of the super yacht Amadea as it is escorted by a Coast Guard vessel in the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea sails into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

The super yacht Amadea sails into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea sails into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea passes the USS Midway Museum as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

The super yacht Amadea passes the USS Midway Museum as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined ShapeCaption
The super yacht Amadea passes the USS Midway Museum as it comes into the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Credit: Gregory Bull

Editors' Picks
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday6h ago
Man killed in triple shooting in Buckhead parking lot
2h ago
Man convicted of guards’ murders kills himself in prison, officials say
16h ago
1 dead, 1 in custody after dispute escalates to gunfire at Stonecrest gas station
3h ago
1 dead, 1 in custody after dispute escalates to gunfire at Stonecrest gas station
3h ago
Briefs: Davi Crimmins off Weiss’ podcast network; Mz. Shyneka on WE-TV; no more ‘Woke’
23h ago
The Latest
Wimbledon Queue returns 3 years later after COVID-19 hiatus
8m ago
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
9m ago
Justices side with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes
10m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top