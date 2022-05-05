Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons

There was no immediate word on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Responding to the strikes in his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: “All of these crimes will be answered, legally and quite practically – on the battlefield.”

The flurry of attacks comes as Russia prepares to celebrate Victory Day on May 9, marking the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany. The world is watching for whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will use the occasion to declare a victory in Ukraine or expand what he calls the "special military operation."

A declaration of all-out war would allow Putin to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the speculation as “nonsense.”

Meanwhile, Belarus, which Russia used as a staging ground for its invasion, announced the start of military exercises Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.

The attacks on rail infrastructure were meant to disrupt the delivery of Western weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu complained that the West is “stuffing Ukraine with weapons.”

A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon's assessment, said that while the Russians have tried to hit critical infrastructure around the western city of Lviv, specifically targeting railroads, there has been “no appreciable impact” on Ukraine’s effort to resupply its forces. Lviv, close to the Polish border, has been a major gateway for NATO-supplied weapons.

Weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped its forces thwart Russia's initial drive to seize Kyiv and seems certain to play a central role in the growing battle for the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow now says is its main objective.

Ukraine has urged the West to ramp up the supply of weapons ahead of that potentially decisive clash.

In addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, Europe and the U.S. have sought to punish Moscow with sanctions. The EU's top official called on the 27-nation bloc on Wednesday to ban Russian oil imports, a crucial source of revenue.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

The proposal needs unanimous approval from EU countries and is likely to be the subject of fierce debate. Hungary and Slovakia have already said they won't take part in any oil sanctions. They could be granted an exemption.

The EU is also talking about a possible embargo on Russian natural gas. The bloc has already approved a cutoff of coal imports.

Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas exports.

In Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that Russian forces were targeting the already shattered Azovstal plant with heavy artillery, tanks, aircraft, warships and “heavy bombs that pierce concrete 3 to 5 meters thick.”

“Our brave guys are defending this fortress, but it is very difficult,” he said.

Ukrainian fighters said Tuesday that Russian forces had begun storming the plant. But the Kremlin denied it. “There is no assault," Peskov said.

Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Ukrainian Azov regiment that's defending the plant, said Russian forces got into the plant's territory.

Prokopenko said in a video that the incursions continued for a second day, “and there are heavy, bloody battles.”

“The situation is extremely difficult, but in spite of everything, we continue to carry out the order to hold the defense,” he added.

His wife, Kateryna Prokopenko, told The Associated Press: “We don’t want them to die. They won’t surrender. They are waiting for the bravest countries to evacuate them."

Meanwhile, the United Nations announced that more than 300 civilians were evacuated Wednesday from Mariupol and other nearby communities. The evacuees arrived in Zaporizhzhia, about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest, where they were receiving humanitarian assistance.

Over the weekend, more than 100 people — including women, the elderly and 17 children — were evacuated from the plant during a cease-fire in an operation overseen by the U.N. and the Red Cross. But the attacks on the plant soon resumed.

The Russian government said on the Telegram messaging app that it would open another evacuation corridor from the plant during certain hours on Thursday through Saturday. But there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties, and many previous such assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.

It was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters were still inside, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded. A few hundred civilians also remained there, the Ukrainian side said.

Mariupol, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of the city in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat.

The city's fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.

Anna reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Zaporizhzhia, Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

Caption This combination of photos provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 14, 2022, left, before the Russian bombing and after on March 29. The bombing occurred on March 16 and stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the war in Ukraine. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Rubble from the damaged Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre sits after the March 16, 2022, bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine, in an area now controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces, on Monday, April 4, 2022. The bombing of the theater, which was used as a shelter, stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the Ukraine war. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, shelter in the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre on March 7, 2022, in Mariupol. The March 16, 2022, bombing of the theater stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the war in Ukraine. (Lev Sandalov via AP) Credit: Lev Sandalov

Caption FILE - People walk past the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, following a March 16, 2022, bombing of the theater, which was used as a shelter, in an area now controlled by Russian forces on Monday, April 4. The bombing stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the Ukraine war. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Dmitriy Yurin, who was nearby the bombing at the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre on March 16, 2022, poses for a photo in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Yurin ran to help, dragging those who were alive but couldn't walk out of the building. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin with remains of soldier Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle, people stand kneeling in the background, at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption People sit in a bus during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption FILE - Debris covers the inside of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre following a March 16, 2022, bombing in Mariupol, Ukraine, in an area now controlled by Russian forces, Monday, April 4, 2022. The bombing of the theater that was used as a shelter stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date in the Ukraine war. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption FILE - A truck drives past the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, following the March 16, 2022, bombing when the theater was used as a shelter, in an area now controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Caption Women board a bus during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Children wait to board a bus during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Caption Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry firefighters work at the site of fire at the oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, 15 km (94 miles) east of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesday that the city of Makiivka was shelled and, according to preliminary data, an oil depot was on fire. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption People pay their respects during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle in St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky