Nation & World News

Russian strikes on a medical center kill 9 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy

Ukrainian officials say at least nine people have died in two consecutive Russian drone strikes on a medical center in the city of Sumy
Ukrainian serviceman of 56th brigade sits inside self-propelled artillery vehicle while firing towards Russian positions at the frontline on Chasiv Yar direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukrainian serviceman of 56th brigade sits inside self-propelled artillery vehicle while firing towards Russian positions at the frontline on Chasiv Yar direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Updated 39 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two consecutive Russian attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least nine people on Saturday morning, officials said.

The first strike killed one person. Russia attacked again while patients and staff were evacuating, said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Local officials in Sumy said Shahed drones were used in the attack. Twelve other people were wounded, Sumy's City Military administration said.

Sumy lies some 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since Aug. 6 in a bid to divert the Kremlin's military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 69 of 73 Russian drones launched overnight as well as two of the four missiles. City authorities in Kyiv said around 15 drones had been shot down over the Ukrainian capital and its outskirts.

In Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s home city, local officials said Saturday that a man’s body was found under the rubble of an administrative building hit by a Russian missile on Friday, bringing the death toll from that attack to four.

In Russia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday that air defenses overnight had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region and one over the Kursk region, both areas bordering Ukraine.

One person was killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border city of Shebekino on Saturday, Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. Two other people were wounded.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Ukrainian serviceman of 56th brigade reacts near self-propelled artillery vehicle after firing towards Russian positions at the frontline on Chasiv Yar direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ukrainian servicemen, not in the picture, of 56th brigade fire by self-propelled artillery towards Russian positions at the frontline on Chasiv Yar direction, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Japanese fans bid farewell to beloved panda pair before their return to China16m ago
Dozens dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern US19m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israel says it killed Hezbollah's leader in airstrike on Beirut34m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents