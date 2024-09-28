Russian strikes on a medical center kill 7 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two consecutive Russian attacks on a medical center in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least seven people on Saturday morning, local officials said.

According to Ukraine’s interior minister, Ihor Klymenko, the first strike killed one person. Russia attacked again, he said, while patients and staff were evacuating.

Local officials in Sumy said the attack used Shahed drones. As well as the seven people who died, 12 others were seriously wounded.