Russian state TV employee fined for live anti-war protest

Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of Russia's state-run Channel One, walked into the studio during Monday's evening news show with a poster saying “no war” and “Russians against the war.”

In a video recorded before her action, Ovsyannikova said that her father is Ukrainian and her mother is Russian. She said that “Russia is the aggressor country and one person, Vladimir Putin, solely bears responsibility for that aggression” and urged Russians to join anti-war protests.