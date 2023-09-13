Russian spaceport visited by Kim has troubled history blighted by corruption and construction delays

The Russian space launch facility where President Vladimir Putin has hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reflects an ambitious attempt by Moscow to burnish its scientific glory that faded after the Soviet collapse

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Vostochny space launch facility where President Vladimir Putin hosted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday reflects an ambitious attempt by Moscow to burnish its scientific glory that faded after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The new spaceport has a troubled history tarnished by construction delays and widespread corruption.

Here is a glance at Vostochny’s creation and capability.

POST-SOVIET CREATION

After the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia leased the Baikonur cosmodrome from Kazakhstan and continued to use it for most of its space launches. The agreement with Kazakhstan allows Russia to keep leasing Baikonur for $115 million a year through 2050.

The relatively small Plesetsk launch pad in northwestern Russia has been used for some military satellite launches and military missile tests.

Amid occasional disputes with Kazakhstan over Baikonur’s use, Russian authorities declared that the country needs a full-fledged space facility of its own while emphasizing that it will continue to use Baikonur.

In 2007, Putin signed a decree ordering the creation of Vostochny, which means Eastern in Russian, on the site of a Soviet-built missile base but actual construction works only began five years later.

DIFFICULT CONSTRUCTION

Vostochny’s location in an unexplored and sparsely populated area in Russia’s far east has added to the cost and length of construction works.

The project that cost billions of dollars has been dogged by continuous delays, workers’ protests over wage arrears and allegations of rampant corruption. Top managers of several companies involved in the project were convicted on charges of embezzling state funds, and the mayor of the town of Tsiolkovsky, where spaceport workers live, was also convicted of fraud.

The first launch from Vostochny initially had been planned for 2015 but was pushed back until the following year. In 2018, an inspection revealed cavities in the ground under the launch pad that were blamed on shoddy construction works and required additional funds to fix.

Vostochny’s first facility, intended to launch Soyuz rockets, was completed in 2016. However, the second launchpad designed for the new Angara rockets is still being built and its entry into service has been repeatedly pushed back.

LIMITED USE

After the inaugural launch in April 2016, Vostochny has seen only limited use as Russia’s Roscosmos state corporation has continued to rely on Baikonur for the bulk of its space launches.

One of the few high-profile missions launched from Vostochny was the Luna-25, an ambitious but failed attempt by Russia to return to the moon after nearly half a century. The robotic Luna-25 probe crashed onto the surface of the moon last month after a glitch that made its thruster fire for longer than planned.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Police: Body found in trunk outside popular Gwinnett County spa1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Man killed in shootout with officers at Roswell gas station, cops say
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bigger beach homes threaten Gullah Geechee culture on Georgia’s coast
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome, AJC to block release of PFAS settlement terms
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome, AJC to block release of PFAS settlement terms
3h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
2h ago
The Latest
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after extensive search, Pennsylvania...
4m ago
Sharply higher gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet underlying price measures...
7m ago
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top