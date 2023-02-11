BreakingNews
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Russian spacecraft loses pressure, station crew safe

National & World News
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Russian space corporation says that an uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, noting that the incident doesn’t pose any danger to the station’s crew

MOSCOW (AP) — An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, the Russian space corporation said Saturday, noting that the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew.

Roscosmos said that the hatch between the station and the Progress MS-21 had been locked so the loss of pressure didn't affect the orbiting outpost.

“The temperature and pressure on board the station are within norms and there is no danger to health and safety of the crew,” it said in a statement.

The space corporation didn't say what may have caused the cargo ship to lose pressure.

Roscosmos noted that the cargo ship had already been loaded with waste prior to its scheduled disposal. The craft is set to be undocked from the station and deorbited to burn in the atmosphere on Feb. 18.

The announcement came shortly after a new Russian cargo ship docked smoothly at the station on Saturday. The Progress MS-22 delivered food, water and fuel along with scientific equipment for the crew.

The loss of pressure in the Progress MS-21 follows an incident in December with the Soyuz crew capsule, which was hit by a tiny meteoroid that left a small hole in the exterior radiator and sent coolant spewing into space.

Russian Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio were supposed to use the capsule to return to Earth in March, but Russian space officials decided that higher temperatures resulting from the coolant leak could make it dangerous to use.

They decided to launch a new Soyuz capsule on Feb. 20 so the crew have a lifeboat in the event of an emergency. But since it will travel in automatic mode to expedite the launch, a replacement crew will now have to wait until late summer or fall when another capsule is ready. It means that Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio will have to stay several extra months at the station, possibly pushing their mission to close to a year.

NASA took part in all the discussions and agreed with the plan.

Besides Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio, the space station is home to NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; Russian Anna Kikina; and Japan’s Koichi Wakata. The four rode up on a SpaceX capsule last October.

Editors' Picks

Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks16h ago

Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Ezequiel Barco no longer an Atlanta United player
18h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Brian Kemp maneuvers to gain influence in 2024 politics
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
15h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Embattled Georgia GOP chair won’t run for another term
15h ago

Credit: AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s influence surges; her fiery tactics remain the same
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jonathan Short/Invision/AP

Drake delivers hits at 'Homecoming' Super Bowl week concert
8m ago
East Germany's last communist leader dies at 95
10m ago
Plane-bus collide at LA airport, sending 4 to the hospital
17m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top