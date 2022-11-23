BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect
ajc logo
X

Russian rocket kills newborn in repeat attack on small town

National & World News
By LORI HINNANT, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Russian rockets have rained down on a small town in eastern Ukraine for the second time in a week, killing a newborn boy and destroying the municipal hospital

VILNIANSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian rocket struck the maternity wing of a hospital in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing a newborn boy and critically injuring a doctor. The overnight explosion left the small-town hospital a crumbled mess of bricks, scattering medical supplies across the small compound.

It was the second deadly strike on the small town of Vilniansk in a week, and Mayor Nataliya Usienko said she feared it would not be the last.

“The attack started and the first S300 rocket hit the road. The second rocket hit this place, the main general hospital, at the maternity wing where people were," she said. "One woman gave birth two days ago. She delivered a boy. Unfortunately this rocket took the life of this child who lived only two days..”

Six days ago, she said, 11 people died when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building.

“It’s very dangerous to be here,” Usienko said. “It’s 90% certain to be hit again.”

Municipal workers worked well after sunset to shore up walls at risk of falling, relying on generators for light and to run their power tools.

Nataliya Pullman, a resident passing the shattered hospital, said she was beyond angry.

“I have no words, I have no feelings. I don’t know what a normal human should feel. I’m in pain for victims,” she said.

Kyrilo, the baby boy killed in the rocket attack, and his mother were supposed to have been discharged Wednesday, Usienko said.

The International Rescue Committee’s vice-president for emergencies, Bob Kitchen, deplored the attack.

“The tragic images of rescuers working at the site of a maternity ward we saw this morning illustrate that women and children continue to pay the highest price for this war," Kitchen said. "No child should be born under a barrage of missile strikes. No child should die buried in rubble remaining from hospitals, where their mothers seek safety and protection.”

Russia has targeted hospitals repeatedly since the war began Feb. 24, including a deadly airstrike in March on a maternity ward in the city of Mariupol that killed a woman and her unborn child.

___

Edith M. Lederer contributed from the United Nations.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Kateryna Klochko

Credit: Kateryna Klochko

Credit: Kateryna Klochko

Credit: Kateryna Klochko

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Supreme Court orders state’s abortion law back into effect1h ago

Credit: USA Network

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter ‘grieving the loss of parents’
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Supreme Court upholds Saturday voting in US Senate runoff
1h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
6h ago

Credit: TNS

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bashes former football coach
6h ago

Credit: David Goldman

Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon

Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
7m ago
WHO, CDC: A record 40 million kids miss measles vaccine dose
32m ago
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Keri Janton

This Buford man is a beloved fixture at Sherwood's Drug Store
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top