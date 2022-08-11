Russian reporter put under house arrest over war criticism

“She cannot be abroad because her children are here, and she cannot stay silent here because she’s a prisoner of her conscience,” Zakhvatov said. "As a mother, she can’t stay silent. She sees what’s going on and it’s making her speak out.”

In March, Ovsyannikova appeared behind the anchor of an evening Channel One news broadcast holding a poster that said “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.” She quit her job at the channel, was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time).

After quitting her job, Ovsyannikova became somewhat of an activist, staging antiwar pickets and speaking out publicly against the conflict.

She was fined two more times in recent weeks for disparaging the military in a critical Facebook post and with comments she made at a court where an opposition activist also accused of spreading false information about the military was remanded into custody.

According to Net Freedoms, a legal aid group focusing on free speech cases, as of Wednesday there were 79 criminal cases on charges of spreading false information about the military and up to 4,000 administrative cases on charges of disparaging the armed forces.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, sits in a court room prior to a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Russian authorities detained a former state TV journalist who quit after staging an on-air protest against Moscow's war in Ukraine and charged her Wednesday with spreading false information about Russia's armed forces, according to her lawyer. Marina Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, gestures sitting in a court room during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A court in Russia on Thursday ordered to place Ovsyannikova under house arrest for nearly two months pending investigation and trial on the charges of spreading false information about Russia's armed forces. If convicted, Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison under a new law that penalizes statements against the military and that was enacted shortly after Russian troops moved into Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist who quit after making an on-air protest of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, reads a paper sitting in a court room during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. A court in Russia on Thursday ordered to place Ovsyannikova under house arrest for nearly two months pending investigation and trial on the charges of spreading false information about Russia's armed forces. If convicted, Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 years in prison under a new law that penalizes statements against the military and that was enacted shortly after Russian troops moved into Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)