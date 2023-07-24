Russian president signs legislation marking the final step outlawing gender-affirming procedures

National & World News
17 minutes ago
X
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed new legislation Monday that marked the final step in outlawing gender-affirming procedures, a crippling blow to Russia’s already embattled LGBTQ+ community

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation Monday which marked the final step in outlawing gender-affirming procedures, a crippling blow to Russia’s already embattled LGBTQ+ community.

The bill, which was approved unanimously by both houses of parliament, bans any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person,” as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records. The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies.

It also annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

The ban is said to stem from the Kremlin's crusade to protect what it views as the country's "traditional values." Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against "Western anti-family ideology," with some describing gender transitioning as "pure satanism."

Russia’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ people started a decade ago when Putin first proclaimed a focus on “traditional family values,” supported by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation that banned any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. In 2020, Putin pushed through constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage, and last year signed a law banning “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” among adults as well.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120m Ponzi scheme2h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

BREAKING: Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Companies halt some orders, warn customers of potential UPS strike
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons know what they’re doing. Or do they?
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The Falcons know what they’re doing. Or do they?
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
6m ago
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South...
18m ago
French national police chief says officers under investigation 'have no place in prison'
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
2h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
7h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top