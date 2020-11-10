Russian peacekeepers go to Nagorno-Karabakh to bolster truce

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Facebook that calling an end to the fight was “extremely painful for me personally and for our people."

But on Tuesday he explained that he was left with no choice, saying the army had told him it was necessary.

“We found ourselves in a situation when there was no alternative to signing the agreement,” Pashinian was quoted by Russia's Interfax news agency as saying.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan echoed Pashinian’s sentiment. He said: "Had the hostilities continued at the same pace, we would have lost all of Artsakh (an Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh) within days.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev referred to the agreement as a “glorious victory” on Twitter, and Azerbaijanis flooded their capital city to celebrate.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 12 planes carrying peacekeepers and military equipment departed for the region Tuesday. A total of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh under a five-year mandate.

The pact calls for Armenian forces to turn over control of some areas it held outside the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Lachin region, where the main road leading from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia passes through. The agreement calls for the road, the so-called Lachin Corridor, to remain open and be protected by Russian peacekeepers.

The agreement also calls for transport links to be established through Armenia linking Azerbaijan and its western exclave of Nakhchivan, which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.

Nagorno-Karabakh military have reported over 1,200 troops killed in the six weeks of fighting. Azerbaijan hasn't disclosed its military losses. Scores of civilians have also been killed and wounded on both sides.

Azerbaijanis celebrate with national flags in Baku, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Azerbaijanis celebrate waving national and Turkish flags in Baku, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Russian peacekeepers taking on a board of military plane, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

A woman wheels a stroller with a child as police officers guard in front of the government building in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Some thousands of people streamed to the main square in the Armenian capital early Tuesday to protest the agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, many shouting "We won't give up our land." Some of them broke into the main government building, saying they were searching for Pashinian, who apparently had already departed.

Police officers guard in front of the government building in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Thousands of people streamed to the main square in the Armenian capital early Tuesday to protest the agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, many shouting "We won't give up our land." Some of them broke into the main government building, saying they were searching for Pashinian, who apparently had already departed.