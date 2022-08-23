BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor set to announce decision in case of Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks
ajc logo
X

Russian opposition leader's allies face charges

National & World News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are facing criminal charges

Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are under criminal investigation for allegedly spreading fake information about Russia's army, which invaded Ukraine six months ago, one of the accused reported Tuesday.

Kira Yarmysh, Navalny's spokeswoman, said on the Telegram messaging app that she and the seven others are accused in connection with their comments on a YouTube channel about the alleged bombing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers and calls to set fire to Russian military enlistment offices.

Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was given a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as politically motivated and an attempt by the authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Earlier this month, Navalny said prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Man rejects plea deal in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini2h ago
1 person detained following Johns Creek shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
2h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
22h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
1h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor announcing today whether to pursue charges
1h ago
Atlanta judge Gundy suspended for 90 days for ethics lapses
1h ago
The Latest
Budgeting can be a challenge. Here are 5 tips to get started
14m ago
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
15m ago
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
19m ago
Featured
FILE - Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a roundtable discussion about Congress passing the inflation bill and the high cost of prescription drugs, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Credit: Lynne Sladky

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
17h ago
Fall Arts Guide: Don’t miss these top 12 fall events
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top