BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
ajc logo
X

Russian opposition figure Yashin goes on trial

National & World News
45 minutes ago
A court in Moscow has opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Tuesday opened the trial of a prominent Russian opposition figure who faces charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have remained in the country amid an intensifying crackdown on dissent, has been in custody since his arrest in July.

He was charged with spreading false information about the military — a new offense added to the contry's criminal law after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. Yashin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The charges against Yashin relate to a YouTube livestream video in which he talked about Ukrainians being killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. He rejects the charges as politically motivated.

Speaking Tuesday during his trial at Moscow's Meshchansky District Court, Yashin argued that his case has been fabricated and “has all the markings of illegal political persecution.” He noted that in the video he cited Russian official sources along with Ukrainian statements to give his audience an objective view.

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Trump rally for Herschel Walker unlikely ahead of Senate runoff 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

AMC’s closure cost Atlanta a rare cluster of highly diverse doctors
2h ago

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp slams Trump’s ‘un-American’ white supremacist dinner guest; Walker is silent
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum going in transfer portal
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Mulligan

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million
5m ago
Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic
12m ago
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?
18m ago
Featured

Olmstead plaintiff remembered, work for disabled continues
1h ago
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
1h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top