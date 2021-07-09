Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

Teyf thwarted a Russian government probe into the kickback scheme by bribing the investigators, prosecutors had said.

Prosecutors had alleged that Teyf and his ex-wife, along with others, opened several financial accounts at four U.S. financial institutions that received almost $40 million from the alleged money laundering scheme.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop all other charges against Teyf alleged in a 50-count indictment, including money laundering charges related to the alleged kickback scheme, and allegations of harboring illegal aliens and attempting to arrange the murder of the man whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife. Prosecutors also agreed to seek a prison term of just five years.

“We achieved a tremendous victory for Mr. Teyf with this successful resolution of his case," said his attorney, Robert Wolf. “Mr. Teyf won the dismissal of all 37 money laundering charges, dismissal of the murder for hire charge and the dismissal of most of the other charges against him, all of which comprised the government’s main case against him.”

Wolf also said Teyf retained the vast majority of his previously seized assets which will be returned to him by the government. He said the government also withdrew its claims against his client's real estate properties, all of which will be returned. With credit for time already served, Wolf said, Teyf only has to serve approximately 18 months.