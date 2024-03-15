BreakingNews
Russian missiles kill at least 14 people in the latest strike on southern Ukraine's Odesa

Ukrainian officials say first responders who arrived at the scene of a Russian missile attack on homes in the southern city of Odesa were themselves struck by a second missile
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at the scene of a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services work at the scene of a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
By HANNA ARHIROVA – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — First responders who arrived at the scene of a Russian missile attack on homes in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Friday were themselves struck by a second missile, officials said. A paramedic and an emergency service worker were among the 14 people killed.

Officials said 46 other people were wounded in the attack on houses in the port city.

The attack occurred as Russians voted in a presidential election that is all but certain to extend Vladimir Putin's rule by another six years after he crushed dissent, and as the war in Ukraine stretches into its third year.

At least 10 houses in Odesa and some emergency service equipment were damaged in the attack, which started a blaze, according to Ukraine’s Emergency Service and regional Gov. Oleh Kiper.

The tactic of firing a second missile at the same location, aiming to hit rescuers, is known in military terms as a double tap. Such strikes often hit civilians.

Kiper announced that a day of mourning in Odesa will be held on Saturday — the second such observance in less than two weeks.

On March 2, a Russian drone struck a multi-story building, killing 12 people, including five children.

Since last summer, Russia has intensified its attacks on Odesa, a southern port city with a population of around 1 million residents.

The attacks have primarily targeted port infrastructure, aiming to disrupt the export of goods after Ukraine managed to restore maritime navigation with a series of successful operations in the Black Sea.

Moscow officials have also claimed they are aiming at facilities where Ukrainian sea drones are stored for attacks on Russia's Black Sea fleet.

The Odesa region's ports were key to last year's international agreement that let Ukraine and Russia ship their grain to the rest of the world.

The city's residents largely speak Russian and its past is intertwined with some of Russia’s most revered figures, including Catherine the Great, author Leo Tolstoy and poet Anna Akhmatova. Its Orthodox cathedral belongs to Moscow’s patriarchate and — at least until the Kremlin illegally annexed the nearby Crimean Peninsula in 2014 — its beaches were beloved by Russian tourists.

Meanwhile, in the Russian border region of Belgorod, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said a member of the regional territorial defense forces was killed and two people were injured in Ukrainian shelling Friday.

Overnight in Ukraine, two people were also killed and three wounded in the central Vinnytsia region after Russia struck a building with a drone, according to regional Gov. Serhii Borzov.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down all 27 Shahed drones that Russia launched over Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, an emergency serviceman sits shocked after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services help their comrade injured during a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services help their comrade injured during a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

A Red Cross worker looks down at his phone next to covered dead bodies of people killed in a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday March 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Victor Sajenko)

The hand of a victim lays in a pool of blood after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. (AP Photo/Victor Sajenko)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, an emergency serviceman takes a moment after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services help their comrade injured during a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

The bodies of victims lay in a pool of blood after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. (AP Photo/Victor Sajenko)

Blood and debris on the floor after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. (AP Photo/Victor Sajenko)

A damaged fire engine attends the scene of a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. A first missile struck houses and when emergency crews arrived at the scene a second missile landed, authorities said. (AP Photo/Victor Sajenko)

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services firefighters extinguish a fire at the scene of a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. A Russian missile strike on Odesa in southern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 14 people and injured 46 others, local officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

