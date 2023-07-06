Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 9 minutes ago
X
The mayor of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv says a Russian missile attack killed three people and wounded eight

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killed three people and wounded eight, the mayor said Thursday.

Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged.

Emergency service workers are searching in the debris for more people trapped.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting9h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
6h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license
7h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
10h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier...
4m ago
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees...
5m ago
Kingmaker California? US House control could hinge on district battles in famously...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
16h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
17h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top