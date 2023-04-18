BreakingNews
Vehicle fire near Buckhead shopping plaza leaves 1 person dead
X

Russian minister visits Venezuela, offers full support

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Russia and Venezuela have reviewed some of their hundreds of bilateral agreements covering the financial, energy, agricultural and several other sectors during discussions between their top diplomats

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Russia and Venezuela reviewed some of their hundreds of bilateral agreements covering the financial, energy, agricultural and several other sectors during discussions between their top diplomats and other high-level officials Tuesday in the South American country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yván Gil held a joint press conference in Caracas hours after the former arrived to the allied country in the second stop of a tour of four Latin American nations. Both men vowed continued support for each other’s country and condemned the economic sanctions that the United States government has imposed on them.

“We fully support the position of our Venezuelan friends,” Lavrov said. “It is their country ... and we are going to support it in any way so that the Venezuelan economy becomes an independent economy from the pressures of the United States and other western actors.”

Lavrov’s remarks were translated from Russian to Spanish by a government-provided translator.

Gil and Lavrov, who was expected to also meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, said their countries are developing an alternative to SWIFT, the system that enables global financial transactions but to which key Russian banks lost access last year. Those banks were cut off as part of economic sanctions imposed on Russia at the start of the war in Ukraine last year.

Russia, along with China, is an unconditional ally of the Venezuelan government. Its support has allowed it to circumvent crippling economic sanctions meant to oust Maduro.

Lavrov began his tour of Latin America on Monday with a stop in Brazil. He will also visit Cuba and Nicaragua.

Even before they were united by a fight against economic sanctions, Venezuela had forged a close relationship with Russia and made multi-million-dollar acquisitions of helicopters, fighter planes and Kalashnikov rifles.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 905h ago

Credit: TNS

Fulton prosecutors offered immunity deals to some GOP electors
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
5h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Power play? A proposed arena in Atlanta’s exurbs draws questions
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ralph Yarl shedding 'buckets of tears,' shooter in custody
4m ago
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
5m ago
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims
21m ago
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
2h ago
Atlanta Hawks, Chase host watch party for Game 2 matchup with Celtics
6h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top