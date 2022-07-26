ajc logo
X

Russian military plans sweeping war games in country's east

National & World News
23 minutes ago
The Russian military has announced plans to hold wide-ranging drills in the country’s east, noting that it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will hold wide-ranging military drills in the country’s east as it continues regular troop training despite the action in Ukraine, Russia's military authorities said Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 5 will involve troops on maneuvers at 13 firing ranges of the Eastern Military District.

It added that units of Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will also be involved in the war games.

The ministry said troops from unspecified foreign countries will participate. Russian and Chinese troops took part in a series of joint military maneuvers last year, reflecting increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing.

The ministry rejected allegations that it's mobilizing forces to beef up the its forces in Ukraine, noting that “only part of the Russian military has been involved in the special military operation.”

Without disclosing details, the ministry said the number of troops operating in Ukraine are “quite sufficient for fulfilling the tasks” and emphasized that the military hasn't canceled any of the planned drills.

Moscow hasn't said how many of it's million-soldier military are involved in action in Ukraine.

Editors' Picks
Warnock to Walker: ‘Stop dodging. Commit to debates.’5h ago
State bar investigates two Georgia Trump electors
4h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
3h ago
Federal judge: Congressman can’t avoid testimony before Fulton special grand jury
18h ago
Federal judge: Congressman can’t avoid testimony before Fulton special grand jury
18h ago
The local pushback to Georgia’s new anti-abortion law has begun
16h ago
The Latest
Grim news from Walmart sends US markets tumbling
2m ago
Spain passes bill to help legalize foreign workers
3m ago
Russian expert at Griner's trial discusses medical cannabis
4m ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top