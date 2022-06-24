ajc logo
X

Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 4

National & World News
1 hour ago
Officials say that a Russian military cargo plane has crashed, killing four crewmembers and leaving several others injured

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian military cargo plane crashed Friday, killing at least four crewmembers and leaving several others injured, officials said.

The heavylift Il-76 cargo plane went down in the southwestern Ryazan region. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the plane suffered an engine problem that forced the crew to crash-land it on the ground.

The regional administration said that four of its crew were killed and a further five were injured when the plane slammed into a field just outside the city of Ryazan. Officials said that those injured were hospitalized in grave condition.

The four-engine Il-76 was designed in the 1970s and has served as the main heavylift cargo plane for the Soviet and Russian air force. It has also been widely used by many countries around the world.

Editors' Picks
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction17h ago
FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
8h ago
Hawks pick Duke forward A.J. Griffin at No. 16 in NBA draft
3h ago
It's Banchero to Orlando: Magic grab Duke standout at No. 1
7h ago
It's Banchero to Orlando: Magic grab Duke standout at No. 1
7h ago
Cortes presents Kaat with Yanks award after 'molester' label
9h ago
The Latest
India flies tons of essentials to quake-rocked Afghanistan
24m ago
Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement
25m ago
Death toll from Afghanistan's quake rises to 1,150 people
42m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top