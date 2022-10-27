BreakingNews
Russian lawmakers vet new bill against LGBTQ 'propaganda'

National & World News
26 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers gave preliminary approval Thursday to a bill that imposes tough new restrictions on activities to promote LGBTQ rights in the country.

A 2013 Russian law banned what authorities deem to be the “propaganda” of “non-traditional sexual relations” to children. It has been used to stifle debate in any public context and to prevent demonstrations or any public gatherings with pro-LGBTQ content that a child could conceivably see or hear.

International human rights groups denounced the law for creating a hostile environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Russians.

The new bill, which the lower house of Russia's parliament unanimously approved on the first of three readings, ramps up the restrictions by banning the “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships” entirely, not just among those under age 18.

It outlaws advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain such propaganda.

With regards to minors, the new bill expands the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions.

Violations are punishable by fines, and, if committed by non-residents, could lead to their expulsion from Russia.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the proposed bill could be toughened further during on second reading, when lawmakers introduce their amendments.

