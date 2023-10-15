Russian governor has been reported to police after saying there's 'no need' for the war in Ukraine

A Russian governor has been of “discrediting Russia’s armed forces” after telling residents that the country had “no need” for its war in Ukraine
National & World News
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

A Russian governor was accused by critics on Sunday of “discrediting Russia’s armed forces” after telling residents in her region that the country had “no need” for its war in Ukraine.

Natalya Komarova, the governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk region and a member of President Vladimir Putin’s governing United Russia party, made the remarks during a meeting with residents in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on Saturday.

Critics have called for authorities to launch an investigation into her remarks, but Komarova hasn't been detained or faced any charges so far.

A video of the event posted on social media showed the politician being confronted by the wife of a Russian soldier who said that mobilized men had been poorly equipped for the front line.

Komarova told residents that Russia hadn't been prepared for the invasion of Ukraine.

“Are you asking me (why your husband does not have equipment), knowing that I’m the governor and not the minister of defense?”, the 67-year-old said.

“As a whole, we did not prepare for this war. We don’t need it. We were building a completely different world, so in this regard, there will certainly be some inconsistencies and unresolved issues,” she said.

Komarova’s comments quickly spread online, reportedly prompting pro-war activists to denounce the politician to authorities for “discrediting Russia’s armed forces.”

News outlet Sibir.Realii reported that its journalists had seen a letter from the director of a Siberian non-profit organization, Yuri Ryabtsev, to Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, calling for a further investigation of Komarova’s comments.

Days after Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia’s Kremlin-controlled parliament approved legislation that outlawed disparaging the military and the spread of “false information” about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian courts have used the legislation to hand out fines and prison terms to opposition critics, including those who describe Moscow’s full-invasion of Ukraine as a war, instead of using the Kremlin’s preferred euphemism of “special military operation.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in fire at personal care facility in DeKalb, officials say29m ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

1 killed, 5 injured in crash that blocked I-75 for hours in Henry County
7m ago

Credit: AP

Banged-up Bulldogs welcome bye week before facing Florida
5h ago

Credit: Vino Wong / AJC

Gridlock Guy: A primer for rushed motorists’ pedestrian encounters
5h ago

Credit: Vino Wong / AJC

Gridlock Guy: A primer for rushed motorists’ pedestrian encounters
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Poll: Who do you want to win the World Series?
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 60 pounds, study finds
3m ago
Scherzer and Gray added to ALCS roster as Rangers starters against Astros
10m ago
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing 'Joker' film...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Photos: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse Saturday afternoon; N. Georgia catches glimpse
15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend: hip-hop, Pride and more
Georgia teetering on the edge of the ‘child care cliff’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top