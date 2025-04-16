Nation & World News
Russian glide bombs and artillery strike a Ukrainian city, killing 1

Russian glide bombs and artillery have struck a city in southern Ukraine, killing one and wounding five others as Moscow forces continued daily attacks across the country
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following Russia's drones attack in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By ILLIA NOVIKOV – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian glide bombs and artillery struck a city in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding five others as Moscow forces continued daily attacks across the country.

The city of Kherson was struck with glide bombs on Wednesday morning, and when rescue teams arrived at the scene, Russian forces launched an artillery barrage, said the region's head, Oleksandr Prokudin. “This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to hinder the rescue of the injured and harm doctors, rescuers, and police,” he said.

The attack damaged a sports facility, a supermarket, residential buildings and civilian vehicles, Prokudin added.

The strike on Kherson followed other deadly attacks in recent days. On Palm Sunday, two Russian ballistic missile hit the northeastern city of Sumy near the Russian border, killing 35 people and injuring more than 100 others in the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year. The Russian military said, without offering evidence, that the strike targeted a gathering of senior military officers.

The attack on Sumy and other areas came even as Moscow and Kyiv both agreed last month to implement a 30-day halt on strikes on energy facilities. Both parties have differed on the start time for stopping strikes and alleged daily breaches by the other side.

Asked Wednesday if Russia is going to stop abiding by the limited ceasefire after 30 days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov demurred, saying the decision will be made later.

Moscow has effectively refused to accept a comprehensive ceasefire that President Donald Trump has sought and Ukraine has endorsed. Russia has made it conditional on a halt in Ukraine's mobilization efforts and Western arms supplies, the demands rejected by Ukraine. Kyiv believes Moscow's forces are gearing up for a fresh offensive.

Russian forces hold the battlefield advantage in Ukraine, pressing attacks in several sectors of the 1,000-kilometer (over 600-mile) frontline, and Kyiv has warned Moscow is planning a new offensive to improve its negotiating position.

The Russian military said it downed 26 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions early Wednesday.

Dr. Oleksandr Zaitsev treats a patient injured in a deadly Palm Sunday Russian attack on Sumy on April 13, at a hospital ICU in Sumy, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Asia Pohorila, 20, injured in a deadly Palm Sunday Russian attack on Sumy on April 13, lies on a bed at a hospital in Sumy, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Women put flowers on a site of a Russian missile strike in Sumy, Ukraine, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Hennadii Smolarov, 73, injured in a deadly Palm Sunday Russian attack on Sumy on April 13, lies on a bed at a hospital in Sumy, Ukraine,Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from an explosion following a Russian drone strike on Sumy, Ukraine, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Credit: AP

A kesis or priest, waves a censer burning incense as he walks through rows of congregants at Re'ese Adbarat Debre Selam Kidist Mariam Church, an Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo church, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)

Credit: AP

