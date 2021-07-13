Russian fund: India's top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisages annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September.

“This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world,” RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.