Russian drones target Kyiv as UK Defense Ministry says little chance of front-line change

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones targeted Kyiv on Sunday as the British Defense Ministry said there were "few immediate prospects" for major change along the Ukrainian front line as the war enters its second winter.

Russia launched 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, targeting the Ukrainian capital and the Cherkasy and Poltava regions, according to a military statement. Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems shot down 15 of the drones.

The overnight strike on Kyiv is the second attack on the Ukrainian capital in 48 hours, said the city’s Military Administration spokesperson, Serhii Popko.