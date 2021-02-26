Russian diplomats hand-push trolley over North Korea border

“Since the borders have been closed for over a year and passenger traffic has been halted," staff members of the Russian Embassy in North Korea and their family members embarked on “a long and difficult journey to get home,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

The group of eight people took a 32-hour train ride, followed by two hours on a bus. They then put their children and luggage onto a rail trolley and pushed it for more than a kilometer (more than half a mile) across the border into Russia.