X

Russian cruise missile strike on southern Ukrainian city of Odesa kills 3, injures 13

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Regional authorities say Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others in a strike that damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes downtown, the regional state administration said.

The attack launched from the Black Sea involved four sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted by air defenses, the regional administration said on Facebook.

Three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured, and searchers were looking for possible survivors under the rubble, it said. Another six people — guards and residents of a neighboring house — were injured.

Andriy Kovalov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine. It comes as Kyiv moves forward with the early stages of a counteroffensive.

In a briefing, he said strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad regions, in addition to the Odesa region, involved Kh-22 cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-made Shaheed drones. Nine were intercepted.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges6h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptist Convention hears pros and cons of women pastors
6h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
12h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
13h ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

18-year-old arrested in shooting at Piedmont Park that injured bystander
13h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

An Amazon rainforest rite of passage in threatened territory
6m ago
A's fans come out en masse for reverse boycott and tell owner John Fisher to sell
12m ago
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city will keep ‘largest’ chicken, but clips record topiary
14h ago
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
14h ago
LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top